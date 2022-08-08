About the danger of cheese warned the Russians in a personal Telegram-channel endocrinologist Zukhra Pavlova. The doctor stated that this is a very controversial product.

“Cheese is very tasty, so many people become addicted to it. I have a close friend who is so obsessed with cheese that he has a special tin box in which he always carries cheese with him, ”Pavlova shared.

The expert said that cheese, especially mature, can cause headaches. This is due to the tyramine produced in aged foods. It is especially abundant in blue cheeses of all kinds, cheddar, parmesan and mozzarella. Tyramine is also found in wine, nuts and olives, Pavlova continued, so people with migraines should not drink wine in combination with a cheese plate and other “classic” snacks.

According to Pavlova, cheese can cause a strong heartbeat, sweating, pain in the heart, trembling of the limbs. “And of course, do not forget that cheese is about 40-50 percent fat. That is why, for example, it should not be given to pets, ”added the endocrinologist.

“I would really not want you to take my words as a ban on this product. In no case. Eat at your pleasure, but in moderation, be sure to listen to your body and take into account the absorbed fats-proteins-carbohydrates, ”the doctor advised.

Pavlova also listed the positive qualities of cheese, recalling that it is an excellent source of calcium and fats, in which there is no A1 casein, which turns into a dangerous peptide beta-casomorphin 7 in the human body. “Cheese also has a lot of protein, but use it as the main source this nutrient is not worth it because of the high calorie content, ”she clarified.

Earlier, Pavlova spoke about proper nutrition in the heat. The doctor recommended to give up heavy food for this period.