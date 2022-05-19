Attacked for saying no to a certificate of illness, yet another for a citizen who had requested more than 30 in recent months, and who, when the doctor refused, after having stolen and broken his mobile phone, injured him in the head threatening him with death . It happened last night to a doctor of continuity of care of the Melito presidium, district 40 Asl Napoli 2 Nord, as reported by the Campania association for the protection of white coats of general medicine, ‘Doctors without careers’, which recalls how there are often it is precisely the requests for telematic sickness certificates that are at the basis of episodes of violence against medical on-call professionals. The request is, therefore, that “go to self-certification for the disease as in the rest of Europe. And that continuity of care facilities are equipped with surveillance personnel”, explains the president of the association, Salvatore Caiazza to Adnkronos Salute. .

Antonio Manzo was injured, hit with a blunt instrument after the repeated denial of yet another telematic certification by a patient already known to the medical service for his repeated requests. Rescued by other patients and by the Carabinieri, the doctor was taken from the ambulance, with a cut to the head, to the emergency room in Giugliano where, surprisingly, he found his attacker and his wife who “had a report because, were declared ‘attacked by a doctor on call in Melito’ !!! In the meantime, I end up with 10 days of prognosis, a thousand euro iphone (in installments) destroyed and a lot of bitterness “, writes Manzo in an email to ‘Medici senza careers’.

The association recalls that it is not the first case of aggression that took place in the Melito garrisons. “Ignoring an episode that did not have serious consequences has the high probability that the ‘problem’ will repeat itself with repercussions that can even be tragic”.

“Continuity of care – adds the president of the association – is the service most exposed to attacks and, apart from the many chatter and catwalks, nothing has been done to secure the doctors who exercise this service. The telematic certificates of illness are often the object of doctor-patient conflict, even in family medicine studies, and this also due to the omissions or refusals of certification by hospital doctors, when patients go to the emergency room or are discharged from a ward. institutions, all of them, and the judicial authorities take immediate measures. We cannot wait for a doctor to die to get justice. And it is absurd that a doctor could risk his life for a certificate of illness “.