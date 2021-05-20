What has changed in child and adolescent psychiatry as a result of the pandemic? The psychiatrist Michael Huss on the consequences of the corona policy, fears in the lockdown and reports of an alleged “triage” in youth psychiatry.

At least a little bit of normality in lockdown: families and young people at Frankfurt’s Osthafen in January Image: Laila Sieber

Mr. Huss, you manage two clinics for child and adolescent psychiatry and hold a chair at the University of Mainz for this subject. What has changed there as a result of the pandemic?

Julian Staib Political correspondent for Hesse, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland, based in Wiesbaden.

A clear change can be observed in the clinics during the pandemic that worries us. There is a significant increase in morbidity, i.e. the burden of disease. The children come with more pronounced symptoms, which increases the amount of treatment required.

What does that mean in concrete terms?

In principle, children and young people come to us with behavioral and emotional problems. Internalizing disorders in particular increased during the pandemic. So depression, fears, but also self-harm. At the moment, many children can no longer control their mood on their own, suffer from self-devaluation, fear of the future and a lack of prospects. There are also physical ailments: diffuse tiredness, pain and listlessness, for example. A recent large study that compares children and adolescents from Wuhan at the time of the first lockdown with those from other Chinese cities shows something similar. You can see that depression and anxiety increased significantly during lockdown. In the United States, too, there was a marked increase in self-harm and depression among children under corona conditions.