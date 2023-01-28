Doctor-therapist Olga Chirikova said that lovers of dried meat, stroganina and shish kebab are at risk of contracting bovine tapeworm. The intermediate host of this parasitic worm is cattle.

“At the risk zone are lovers of stroganina, dried meat and shish kebabs, cut into large pieces. According to statistics, men are more likely to get sick. Women usually become infected by tasting raw minced meat,” Chirikova said. NEWS.ru on Friday, January 27th.

The parasite can live in the human body for years without showing its presence. Among the symptoms of infection: a feeling of heaviness in the stomach, heartburn, increased salivation, nausea, vomiting, pain in the abdomen, flatulence.

To minimize the possibility of infection, high-quality heat treatment of meat is necessary to kill the larvae of the worm. To do this, it must be boiled or baked in small pieces for 1-3 hours. In case of infection with bovine tapeworm, treatment is mainly reduced to taking antiparasitic drugs.

Earlier, on July 10 last year, epidemiologist Vladimir Sergiev warned of dangerous parasites in pike caviar. The academician noted that the parasite absorbs all the food that a person consumes, as a result of which the carrier begins to rapidly lose weight.