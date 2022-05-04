“The pandemic should have taught us the value of life. But the war that is surrounding us makes us understand that we really have not understood the meaning of things. However, patients are always ready to fight and therefore we are at their side”. Valeria Sansone, scientific clinical director of the Nemo Clinical Center in Milan, talks about them – about the people who deal with the difficulties brought about by living with a neuromuscular disease every day – as an example. In a world that has not received the lessons of the pandemic and is already facing another crisis, a conflict in the heart of Europe.

The reflection of the white coat comes after the thanks that Archbishop Mario Delpini, who visited the center yesterday, addressed to the health workers. “An intense moment – he comments at Adnkronos Salute – Beyond religions, I believe it is always an important moment of depth. It is right that each of us stop, reflect and find a sense of life within ourselves”, he observes . And Samson is on the verge of being moved, also thinking about what is happening in Ukraine (among other things, the center has made itself available to welcome patients who arrive from the country where the conflict is raging), but he also gets excited in thinking back to the moments darker than the pandemic. “In these two years things have been decidedly difficult – he says – but we have had the support of all the associations, the patients have been very responsive and we have been able to continue without ever stopping. Both in the clinical field, following the ministerial rules of reduction of “activities” when it was necessary, but we never stopped “.

“Research has always continued – continues Sansone – we have guaranteed the continuity of visits to all patients by adhering to very strict and scrupulous protocols, trying to be attentive also to the fragility of our patients. The associations have been very close to us and have allowed to integrate and remain linked even remotely that we started right away, both for the psychological and motor aspects, for remote consultations, for support. This is very important for our patients, it has always been and it was even more so in this phase that there was “.