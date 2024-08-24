Rehabilitation doctor Gennady Budaev named ways to get rid of stoop. His words are quoted MK.

The doctor said that the most effective prevention of back pain for office workers is regular exercise. He emphasized that it is not necessary to go to the gym for this, but it is enough to lie down on a mat at home with a light dumbbell and turn on a video workout.

Budaev added that small unevenness of the back is a normal variant, because the spine has physiological curves. According to him, scoliosis is caused by genetics and manifests itself in childhood or adolescence.

Earlier, fitness trainer Yegor Khodyrev explained the benefits of the “birch” exercise. Khodyrev said that the exercise improves blood circulation and lymph flow, relieves tension and reduces stress. In addition, it is useful for strengthening muscles, training balance and coordination.