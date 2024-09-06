Doctor Burnatskaya: Lack of sleep and stress reduce immunity in autumn

Lack of sleep, excessive stress and a number of other factors can provoke a decrease in immunity in the fall and increase the risk of illness. This was reported by the physician-therapist, occupational pathologist of JSC “Medicine” Svetlana Burnatskaya, reports “RIAMO”.

“Constant stress causes the production of cortisol, which can suppress the immune system. Do not forget about alcohol abuse and smoking,” the expert noted. According to her, the body’s ability to fight viruses is also affected by poor nutrition and a sedentary lifestyle.

Burnatskaya noted that children and the elderly are most likely to get sick in the fall. Children’s immune systems have not yet fully formed, while those of the elderly have weakened with age. Those with diabetes, asthma, and cardiovascular diseases are also at increased risk.

Earlier, doctor Lyudmila Sosnina warned Russians about the dangers of eating before bed. Night snacks can lead to health problems, including weakening the immune system.