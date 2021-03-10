Infectious disease doctor Yevgeny Timakov named the groups of people in whose body new strains of coronavirus are most likely to appear. He stated this RIA News…

According to him, in most cases, mutations of the virus are formed in the bodies of patients with chronic diseases, autoimmune or oncological diseases, with weakened immunity. The doctor explained that in such people, the virus persists for a long time, circulating inside in search of a way to bypass immunity.

Timakov said that those mutations that, in the end, the immune system does not see, are viable and, when spread to the external environment, can become a source of a new strain. Nevertheless, he stressed that the likelihood of infecting others depends on how much of the virus a person excretes.

Earlier, Natalya Kostina, the chief freelance pulmonologist of the Voronezh region, said that doctors in Russia at the moment treat COVID-19 not as a respiratory infection that affects lung tissue, but rather as systemic vasculitis. This is due to the fact that the virus affects the vascular endothelium in all organs, but through the lungs this process is easiest to recognize.