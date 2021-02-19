The head physician of the Moscow hospital No. 71 and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov warned that the flu could be more dangerous for humanity than the coronavirus. He told about this on the air of the TV channel “Russia 1”, reports RIA News…

Flu is something that will shake the Earth, he said. The doctor noted that all virologists and specialists expect the appearance of mutations, bird and swine flu. He stressed that in this case, the death rate will be several times higher than from the coronavirus.

The specialist also said that during the coronavirus pandemic, the flu did not disappear. He added that sometimes a patient can contract two diseases at once.

In addition, the doctor said that deaths from influenza are usually many times higher than is commonly believed.

Earlier, Myasnikov found signs of a weakening of the coronavirus. According to him, the postulate “winning in strength, losing in speed” can be applied to the coronavirus. “The faster it spreads across the planet, the lower the mortality rate,” the doctor wrote and specified that he was talking about the percentage, and not about absolute data.