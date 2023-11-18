The famous doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov warned about the dangers of milk in the new episode of his author’s program on the Russia 1 TV channel. In particular, he stated about an increased risk of prostate cancer due to this drink.

During childhood, everyone needs milk. This is a source of calcium and vitamin D, a complete product that supplies the child with the necessary amount of proteins, fats, vitamins and microelements. But everything changes when he grows up, the doctor noted.

Skim milk should be present in an adult’s diet, but it is important not to consume more than 300 milliliters per day. Servings exceeding this amount increase the risk of developing prostate cancer.

There is also a danger in fresh milk. Its use can lead to infection with extrapulmonary tuberculosis and other diseases. The fact is that milk from a cow contains everything that makes this animal sick: bacteria, tuberculosis bacilli and much more, Myasnikov explained.

“Fresh milk also contains a factor that can cause a lack of blood clotting, which can lead to excessive bleeding. Moreover, it may contain estrogens, the excess of which leads to early puberty in girls,” the doctor warned.

Earlier, Myasnikov called for giving up gadgets if infected with ARVI.