About the dangerous consequences of snoring in transfer “About the most important thing” on the TV channel “Russia 1” was warned by the doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov. He called apnea a harbinger of a stroke

The doctor explained that when snoring in a dream, breathing is disturbed. This can lead not only to stroke, but also to atherosclerosis, hypertension, diabetes, and even impotence.

Due to the resulting hypertension, a person can also develop a stroke, heart attack, problems with the kidneys and the cardiovascular system, Myasnikov emphasized.

Earlier, Dr. Myasnikov urged to stop taking pills under the tongue for hypertension.