The head physician of the capital’s hospital No. 71 and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov stated that the current version of statistics on coronavirus is meaningless, since it does not reflect the real picture of the spread of the infection. In his Telegram-channel, he pointed out the questions that have arisen in connection with its interpretation.

“The information system existing today and its dissemination gives a one-sided view,” the specialist emphasized. He added that it is “just as pointless” to compare the number of positive tests per day with those “recovered.”

The doctor cited as an example reports of a record number of people infected with coronavirus since mid-May and noted that this is probably about a different number of tests carried out that allowed to identify the virus.

“There is only one question: is the number of tests conducted in mid-May comparable to those performed today? Or was it much less of them then? ” – said the doctor.

He explained that both Russian statistics and data in other countries of the world are published on the basis of positive tests for coronavirus – “not sick people, but test results.” “To get at least some meaning from these figures, you also need to know the total number of tests carried out,” Myasnikov stressed.

“Although in this case, the information will not be objective, since most of those who have these tests are positive – asymptomatic or mildly ill,” the doctor concluded.

Earlier, Alexander Myasnikov said in what condition a person with coronavirus should call a doctor or go to the hospital. According to him, it is necessary to seek help if there is a cough and increasing shortness of breath.