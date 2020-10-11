The head physician of the Moscow hospital №71 and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov spoke about the way to recognize cancer in oneself. He stated this on the air of the TV channel “Russia-1”, reports RIA News…

According to him, swollen lymph nodes can be a sign of cancer. The doctor noted that, in general, such a reaction indicates the body’s immune response to any changes, and even ARVI or customary fatigue can cause it. However, Myasnikov explained that there are places in which an increase in lymph nodes indicates cancer. So, enlarged lymph nodes under the armpits and above the collarbone are most likely signs of oncology.

The doctor also added that if the lymph node is soft, mobile and not soldered by tissues, it is not dangerous. At the same time, he stressed that when the lymph node is more than one centimeter, hard and hurts, you must definitely go to the doctor.

Earlier, Myasnikov called on Russians to change their attitude towards cancer. The doctor called the fear of cancer irrational. In his opinion, many people are afraid not of death, but of the “starting point” that the diagnosis becomes. He stressed that today more and more situations arise when “oncology does not limit life expectancy” and does not become a death sentence.