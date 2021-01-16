The chief physician of the Moscow hospital No. 71 and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov said that the world was swept by an obesity epidemic, which is invisible, but much more dangerous than the coronavirus. He told about this on the air of his own program on the TV channel. “Russia 1”…

“Over the year, along with 1.5 million victims of COVID-19, 10 million people died from hunger, and more than 20 million people died from problems associated with obesity,” the specialist noted. According to the doctor, almost 40 percent of the world’s population is overweight.

Myasnikov stressed that when people develop obesity, excess weight further leads to diabetes, heart attacks, strokes and cancer. “No COVID dreamed of such losses,” he stated, comparing how many people die from obesity and from coronavirus.

The doctor said that parental habits are an important factor in determining the propensity to gain weight. He explained that if one of the parents has similar problems, then the child will be prone to obesity throughout his life. Another factor Myasnikov called the presence of diabetes in the mother.

Earlier, Alexander Myasnikov answered “inconvenient” questions from viewers about himself on TV. In particular, the doctor told how he quit smoking. He also admitted that from the age of 30 he had hypertension, and at 35 he developed gout, and therefore the specialist regularly trains.