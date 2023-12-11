Top 5 Popular Addictive Drugs in program “About the most important thing” on the TV channel “Russia 1” was called by the doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov.

According to the specialist, frequent use of laxatives weakens intestinal function, which leads to dependence on the medicine. The same effect is observed from taking sleeping pills, as well as the use of vasoconstrictor nasal drops – the organs affected by these drugs stop working independently over time, and the person becomes dependent on the drugs.

Taking more than 15 painkillers a month can also develop dependence on them, the doctor is sure. The drugs affect the sensitivity of receptors and rearrange their functioning.

“Antibiotic resistance is a modern problem. Moreover, one dangerous phenomenon has arisen. Some bacteria, after frequent encounters with an antibiotic, begin to include it in the construction of their bacterial wall,” the specialist added.

