Three ways to boost your immune system program “About the most important thing” on the TV channel “Russia 1” was revealed by the doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov.

First of all, to increase the body’s resistance to disease, the doctor advised to stop eating fast food and eat healthy food.

In addition, adherence to sleep and physical activity will help to increase the immunity of the body: simple exercises in the morning are enough for this.

