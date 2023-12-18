Doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov said on the “About the Most Important Thing” program on the Russia 1 channel that patients from the United States, unlike Russians, do not self-medicate. The episode in which he revealed this difference was available on the “We Watch” platform.

Myasnikov said that he worked as a doctor in the United States for a long time. According to the doctor, when he prescribed any medicine to Americans, they simply followed all the instructions. “The patient doesn’t think there. (…) The patient does it. He refers [к своем здоровью] as a car mechanic [к машине]”- the doctor explained.

Patients from Russia asked the doctor many additional questions about the prescribed pills. “I say, 'One tablet three times a day.' “What kind of pill is this? What will this do to me? Why do I need three times, doctor, or maybe two?” Myasnikov described Russian patients. He emphasized that because of such reasoning, people could stop taking the drugs on their own. According to the doctor, this is self-medication.

Earlier, Myasnikov said that taking hormonal drugs can be dangerous. According to the doctor, they increase the risk of heart disease in women after menopause.