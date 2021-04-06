Doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov, together with dermatologist Irina Gosteva, on the air of the program on the Russia 1 TV channel, revealed a detail indicating a serious illness. This is reported by RIA News…

Gosteva said that a black spot on the nail can be a sign of melanoma, malignant tumor, or hemangioma. Myasnikov agreed that when this symptom appears, you should definitely consult a doctor. At the same time, experts emphasized that nail damage is not an “absolute criterion” for a particular disease.

The doctor warned that changes in the nails in 90 percent of cases are not signs of some kind of disease, but in the remaining ten percent, such symptoms may indicate something.

In addition, Gosteva dispelled the common myth that white spots on nails appear due to a lack of zinc or magnesium in the human body. According to her, this is due to the ingress of air into the growth zone.

Earlier, Myasnikov told how the color of nails can signal the appearance of dangerous diseases. According to him, the nail plates are an excellent indicator of the state of health, since a change in their color can indicate an infection of the body and a dangerous disease.