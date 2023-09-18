He warned about the risk of nevi degenerating into cancerous formations. program “About the most important thing” on the TV channel “Russia 1” by doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov.

The specialist said that so-called atypical nevi – thickened moles with uneven color and uneven edges more often degenerate into cancerous tumors than ordinary moles.

At the same time, the doctor emphasized that cancer cells can appear in any type of mole.

Dr. Myasnikov said that a large number of moles on the body can be a risk factor for the development of melanoma.