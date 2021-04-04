Russian doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov named the main indications for vaccination against COVID-19. He wrote about this in his Telegram-channel.

According to him, the vaccination is mandatory for those who suffer from chronic diseases, as well as for people over 65 years old. Myasnikov said that they needed such protection first of all. “Elderly people with chronic diseases die from covid in 99.99 percent. Are they afraid of pain at the injection site and a slight increase in temperature ?! The doctor said. “They may simply not survive the next wave!”

In addition, the doctor said that the vaccine does not exacerbate chronic diseases. “Those rare serious complications that happen are related to allergic reactions or unexpected manifestations,” he explained.

In conclusion, Myasnikov recalled that no vaccine is “100 percent” effective. In older people, the doctor noted, the response of the body may be weaker. He also recommended that additional protective measures against coronavirus be followed. In particular, keeping the distance.

Earlier, Dr. Myasnikov called the date of a new surge in the incidence of COVID-19. He considered that a new wave of coronavirus awaits Russians in the fall. At the same time, an increase in the incidence will occur at the beginning of summer.