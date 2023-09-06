Possible causes of excessive hair loss listed well-known TV doctor Alexander Myasnikov and other experts who took part in the new edition of the program “About the Most Important” on the channel “Russia 1”.

“A lot of medications can lead to hair loss: from statins to blood pressure medications, anticonvulsants, antibiotics … Therefore, first of all, carefully study the pills you take. Many medicines do not bring so much benefit to sacrifice hair for them, ”said Myasnikov.

Various beauty procedures can also affect excessive hair loss: perms, keratin straightening, too frequent dyeing.

Experts recalled that the norm is the loss of about a hundred hairs a day. An excess may indicate the development of pathologies, so a person who notices this should contact a trichologist.

There are no shampoos that will help solve the problem, experts emphasized. To improve the health of your hair, you need to get enough sleep, eat a balanced diet, give up bad habits, exercise and try to be less nervous.

