Recommendations for effectively combating colds were given in the program “About the Most Important Thing” on the Rossiya 1 TV channel by doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov, as well as the head of the department of infectious diseases of the Volga Research Medical University of the Russian Ministry of Health, professor, doctor of medical sciences Viktor Krasnov. When infected with ARVI, they called drink more fluids, stay in bed and give up gadgets.

Doctors reminded that elevated body temperature is a protective reaction of the body, so the temperature should not be reduced to 38.5 degrees.

“To help the body fight the infection, you should try to stay in bed, turning off the TV and all gadgets, because they worsen the headache. You need to drink more fluids, especially those containing potassium. For example, compote of dried apricots or raisins will help remove toxins,” Krasnov said.

He added that during illness it is useful to eat simple natural foods. For example, chicken soup, which contains a lot of protein, perfectly restores strength and does not overload the digestive system.

