Doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov gave advice to Russians who fear coronavirus vaccination. His words are quoted by Moskovsky Komsomolets.

The doctor recalled that young people do not get seriously ill and are more often carriers, and “60 plus people” by vaccination “save their lives.” The response to vaccination in the elderly, he said, is no different from that in younger people, and vaccination is “very well tolerated.”

“Therefore, for those who are afraid to get vaccinated, I can give advice. Are you not afraid to get sick? Aren’t you afraid to die? Leave your family without you, not see your grandchildren, great-grandchildren? This is what we must be afraid of. The principles of these vaccines have been known for many, many decades. On the basis of this platform, vaccines have been made for a long time and have been successfully used, ”explained Myasnikov.

According to him, widespread vaccination shows that “initially the experts were right”, since there are simply no side effects. The doctor also added that the presence of chronic diseases is not a contraindication, but “a strict indication for vaccination.” “A healthy person will get sick and get well, but a person with chronic diseases may die,” he concluded.

On March 24, Myasnikov said that the most difficult part of the coronavirus vaccination process was not creating a vaccine, but attracting Russians to register for a vaccination. According to the doctor, he communicated with people about vaccination, having encountered a rather strong negative attitude towards vaccination.

Earlier, Myasnikov commented on the news that about 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have already been administered in the United States. He praised the Americans and urged Russians to look up to them.