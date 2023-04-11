Dr. Myasnikov said that pomegranate juice almost does not increase the level of hemoglobin in the blood

Doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov dispelled the myth about pomegranate juice. On the air of the TV show “On the Most Important” on the channel “Russia 1”, the doctor said that this drink almost does not increase the level of hemoglobin in the blood. Release available on the Watch platform.

The TV presenter asked one of the viewers in the studio if pomegranate juice increases hemoglobin levels, and received an affirmative answer. “I also thought all my life that yes. My mother gave it to me like that, she says: “Hemoglobin increases,” the doctor said after that.

However, as Myasnikov clarified, although this drink contains iron, it is poorly absorbed when consumed. “At least, [гранатовый сок] Not [делает] worse,” added the spectator.

