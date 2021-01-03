Doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov criticized the request of the Russian Orthodox Church for the elderly not to visit churches on Christmas. About this he wrote in your Telegram channel.

According to him, scientists have come to the conclusion that isolation is a powerful risk factor for death for older people, because they “just stop wanting to live.”

He also pointed out that an 80-year-old man has little to live anyway, and the ROC deprives old people of “the last support, attachment to this life” with such recommendations. “He will live as the remaining short time, knowing that perhaps his last Christmas in the Temple is not allowed for him ?!” Myasnikov wrote.

“People have advantages at the end of their lives – they have lived their lives and have the right to decide what to do and what not. Nobody left death, but the Soul is eternal! ”, The doctor summed up.

On January 1, Myasnikov revealed the benefits of vaccination for citizens who refused it. According to him, herd immunity is needed not by the vaccinated, but by those who could not or did not want to receive the vaccine – allergy sufferers, persons with a medical withdrawal or refuseniks. And if there is a large layer of vaccinated people, the virus will get stuck in it and will not be transmitted further. Moreover, those who have been vaccinated will receive protection immediately. Myasnikov also called on citizens from risk groups to be vaccinated without fail.

Earlier, a TV doctor explained the need for COVID-19 vaccinations for the elderly. He explained that the vaccine prevents the severe course of the disease, which is most often encountered by older people. “We are delivering the vaccine to young people with the hope of creating herd immunity and breaking the chain of infections. 98 percent of COVID victims are aged 75 plus, ”Myasnikov said.