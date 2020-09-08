The pinnacle doctor of the Moscow hospital №71 Alexander Myasnikov, recognized to the viewers of “Russia 1” as Physician Myasnikov, thought of the loss of life in an accident “one of the best final result” for Mikhail Efremov. He said this to “Night Moscow”.

In his opinion, if the actor died, “at the very least one thing would have remained – he would have retained a few of his dignity,” and so he utterly destroyed himself together with his “fixed lies and makes an attempt to cover”. “Efremov wished to get away with it, however it did not work out. Then he determined to admit within the hope of getting reduction – what if the choose will rely? He is simply not a person. Efremov is a coward and a scoundrel! ”Mentioned the physician.

The deadly accident involving the actor occurred on June 8. His automobile flew into the oncoming lane and collided with a van, whose driver, Sergei Zakharov, died within the hospital. Efremov first repented of his deed, after which mentioned that he didn’t keep in mind something about what had occurred. He later attributed his admission to the deadly accident to a hangover.

The decision within the Efremov case will probably be introduced on September 8. His lawyer Elman Pashayev said that the actor faces six to eight years in a normal regime colony. The state prosecutor requested 11 years in jail for the defendant.