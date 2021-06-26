Russian doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov called the mistakes of Russians that lead them to overweight. He told about this on the air of the TV channel “Russia 1”, reports RIA News…

According to him, the desire to quickly get rid of extra pounds often becomes the main reason for the back reaction in the body. Many Russians are trying to lose weight as soon as possible, after which they begin to gain it even more.

Myasnikov explained that due to the rapid decrease in body weight, an imbalance of hormones begins in the body. In this regard, the process of weight gain begins.