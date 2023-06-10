The main causes of inflammation of the lymph nodes in program “About the most important thing!” on the TV channel “Russia 1” called the doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov. He warned that the lymph nodes could become enlarged due to any infections in the nasopharynx.

Otitis media, caries, musculoskeletal pain (fibromyalgia), stress and depression can also provoke inflammation, the doctor explained.

The specialist emphasized that it is necessary to consult a doctor if the lymph node has become more than one centimeter, motionless and as if “soldered” to the skin.

