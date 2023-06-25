Non-obvious causes of nausea named in program “About the most important thing” on the TV channel “Russia 1” doctor, TV and radio host and public figure, author of health books Alexander Myasnikov. One such reason, he says, could be tachygastria, the frequent contraction of the stomach muscles.

Nausea can also be caused by certain types of medications, such as antibiotics or antidiabetic drugs, the specialist explained. Also, such a symptom can be a manifestation of dangerous diseases: myocardial infarction, appendicitis, hypertensive crisis, brain tumors.

The most common causes of nausea in this case are infectious diseases, food poisoning, diseases of the gastrointestinal tract, overeating, toxicosis, motion sickness, diabetes and attacks of positional dizziness, the specialist noted.

