Doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov, in an interview with URA.RU, called the closure of Turkey’s borders useless due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

In his opinion, in this way Russia will not resolve the issue of the spread of coronavirus. “On the one hand, we are afraid, we shout: ‘ay, they are coming from Turkey, everything is bad, everything is lost, the chief close the borders,’ – why then don’t you get vaccinated?” The doctor asked, noting that “we must first decide in our brains and then close the borders. “

The specialist also stressed that no measures, except for vaccination, will help in the fight against coronavirus. He believes that new types of strains have long been imported to Russia, but the numbers of their distribution are simply not known yet. In addition, citizens arriving from overseas will not be a major threat as COVID-19 tests are positive in less than 1 percent of cases.

Russia has limited regular and charter flights with Turkey from April 15 to June 1. According to Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, regular flights between the countries will be limited to two flights Moscow – Istanbul once a week on a reciprocal basis.

In addition, the export of Russians, who are currently on vacation in Turkey, will be carried out. Due to the new restrictions, tour operators were advised to suspend the sale of tours to Turkey for the specified period.