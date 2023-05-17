List of mandatory examinations for women in program “About the most important thing” on the TV channel “Russia 1” was called by the doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov. He recommended that women get a Pap test every three years to check for cancer, and every year between the ages of 40 and 64.

It is also necessary to undergo a mammogram, for women over 40 it is advisable to do this once every two years. When neoplasms are detected, doctors prescribe additional ultrasound and puncture, the doctor said.

According to Myasnikov, after 35 years, you need to take a thyroid-stimulating hormone test and check the thyroid gland. The doctor advised to check the skin to prevent or detect melanoma. Between the ages of 18 and 25, testing for chlamydia is required, the expert added.

As previously reported, it is possible to undergo a body check for free and without an appointment at the Healthy Moscow pavilions, which were reopened in Moscow on May 16.