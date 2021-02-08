The head physician of the Moscow hospital №71 and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov called the medicine dangerous for the heart. According to him, vasoconstrictor drops can have a negative effect. Reported by RIA News…

According to the doctor, the elements contained in such drugs have an exciting effect on the heart and can cause arrhythmias and tachycardia. Also, such drops can cause serious disturbances and lead to the development of myocardial infarction in people with heart disease or hypertension. In addition, these drugs increase the level of potassium in the blood, which can be dangerous for people with kidney problems.

“Drops – no more than three days, a maximum of five, then there may be problems,” Myasnikov warned. The doctor also advised to rinse the nose with salt water in case of a cold.

Earlier, Dr. Myasnikov warned of the deadly threat posed by the popular medicine from the home medicine cabinet. These are laxatives. He explained that the most famous drugs in this category draw water and electrolytes from the body, resulting in severe dehydration and arrhythmias.