The harm from watching TV before going to bed was assessed by the doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov on the air programs “About the most important” on the TV channel “Russia 1”. He stated that this habit does not always lead to insomnia.

If a person is used to watching TV before going to bed and at the same time falls asleep normally, then there is no harm in this, Myasnikov said. However, the doctor noted that sleeping in front of the TV can be superficial.

“If I watch something in the evening, I can get overexcited and not fall asleep. But if you lie down, look, fall asleep perfectly, then while you are coping, ”said the TV presenter. You need to get rid of the habit when it begins to interfere with sleep.

Earlier, Myasnikov said about the danger of sleep disturbance. He explained that a longer sleep on the weekend knocks a person out of the rhythm set on weekdays.