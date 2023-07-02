The benefits of mushrooms for the body were appreciated by the doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov on the air of his author’s program on the TV channel “Russia 1”. He compared this product to a piece of cardboard soaked in oil.

The doctor noted the advantages of mushrooms: they are low in calories and rich in such a deficient trace element as zinc. However, this product, according to Myasnikov, is used mainly as a tribute to tradition.

“Mushrooms should not be treated as a food product. The content of potassium is much higher in the same potato, in the peel. Or we take the same tomato or orange juice – there is many times more potassium than in mushrooms, ”the doctor explained.

In addition, mushrooms contain chitin and are poorly absorbed by the body, the presenter noted.

Previously, the TV doctor dispelled the popular myth about olive oil. According to him, the information about the extraordinary benefits of this product was just a marketing ploy.