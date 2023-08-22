The benefits of biologically active additives (BAA) for the body were evaluated by the doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov. In the comments “Public News Service” he called such drugs unnecessary with proper nutrition and sports.

“Bad is for the lazy. I just want to be healthy, but I don’t want to squat and eat oatmeal,” said the doctor. Butchers added that doctors, as a rule, instead of taking dietary supplements, advise diversifying the diet, including sources of protein and fats.

“Sometimes it even happens that in the group taking certain vitamins, the incidence is higher,” the doctor noted. He also urged patients to warn doctors about the use of dietary supplements before starting to take prescribed medications.

Earlier, the doctor and TV presenter Elena Malysheva explained the importance of magnesium for the human body. She said that a record amount of this trace element is found in rice bran and dried algae.