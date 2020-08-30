The chief physician of the Moscow City Clinical Hospital of Hospital No. 71, Alexander Myasnikov, known as the host on “Russia 1”, turned to the Omsk doctors, to whom Alexey Navalny was admitted. Video he published in your Telegram channel.

He urged not to pay attention to critics, since those with their speeches “anger God” and may find themselves in the same situation as Navalny, when medical assistance is suddenly needed.

Myasnikov noted that he had not heard a single condemning word from German doctors. “We know that you have fulfilled your duty, you have done the most important thing. It was you who saved his life. If they didn’t thank you, then I say thank you for the life saved, ”he summed up.

Navalny became ill on the morning of August 20 during a flight from Tomsk to Moscow, the plane urgently landed in Omsk, from where the oppositionist was taken by ambulance to the toxic resuscitation department. A spokeswoman for Navalny claimed that on the day of departure he did not eat anything and drank only tea in a coffee shop at the Tomsk airport. On the afternoon of August 22, he was taken from Omsk to Berlin, to the Charite clinic.

