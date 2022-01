José María Moraleda, head of Hematology at La Arrixaca; Agustín Ramos, businessman and president of Real Murcia; and the illustrator Óscar de la Cruz will be the Three Wise Men of Murcia this year. They will play Melchor, Gaspar and Baltasar, respectively, in the parade, as announced by the Murcia City Council this Tuesday in the Cardenal Belluga square.