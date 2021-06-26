In 2019, the arrival of The good doctor to ABC got more than one viewer hooked on Shaun Murphy’s story (Freddie Highmore), a young surgeon with autism and sage syndrome.

But, what few knew, was that this fiction was inspired by a Korean drama called Good Doctor from 2013, starring Joo Won and Chae Won Moon. With the passage of time, and its adaptation in various parts of the world, the plot has also made a space on Turkish television with its own version: Miracle doctor.

What is Doctor Miracle about?

As in the original story, Doctor Miracle revolves around Ali Vefa, a young man with the autism spectrum and Savant syndrome who graduated from medical school.

His godfather, Adil, is the chief physician at Anka Private Hospital, so he decides to hire him as an assistant physician in the hospital’s surgeon unit. However, the other doctors are not convinced of his abilities and warn that he will put patients and the reputation of the establishment at risk.

In spite of everything, the young man accepts the job, but is hired in exchange for his godfather leaving his post when he makes a mistake. The young doctor not only learns to be a surgeon, he will also find true friendship and love.

Trailer of Doctor Miracle

Docto Milagro will be premiered in Latina

Doctor Miracle has two seasons, which aired between September 12, 2019 and May 27, 2021 on Fox Turkey.

After a successful launch in Ecuador, Spain and Argentina, where it is still on the air on Telefe, It will arrive in Peru on July 5, 2021 via Latina.

Which was first The Good Doctor or Doctor Miracle?

This series is an adaptation of Good Doctor, a Korean drama broadcast in 2013, later in 2017 the American version would be released, while in 2019 Doctor Milagro (Mucize Doktor) was released.