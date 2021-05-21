Doctor Milagro joins the success of Turkish productions in recent years. The series that tells the story of a doctor with exceptional skills to practice his profession has been in two seasons in which it has gained a large following thanks to its plot and interesting characters.

The show is an adaptation of the South Korean series Gut Dakteo that launched in 2013. In addition, there is a North American version called The good doctor, which was released in 2017.

Last May 17, the official account of Doctor Milagro announced that it would not have a third season and that its last chapter would be broadcast the next Thursday, May 27.

What is Doctor Milagro about?

The story of Doctor Milagro revolves around Ali Vefa, a young doctor with the autism spectrum condition and sage syndrome. Despite this, Ali demonstrated a number of skills to perform in his professional career. These capabilities are put to the test at the Berhayat Hospital in Istanbul, where he is a resident in the pediatric surgery area.

How many chapters and seasons does Doctor Milagro have?

Doctor Milagro was released in 2019 and has two seasons. The first consists of 28 chapters and the second has 36.

When is the final chapter of Doctor Milagro released?

The official page of the series reported that the story of Ali Vefa will come to an end on may 27th.

How to see the end of Doctor Milagro live?

Doctor Milagro is broadcast on the screens of FOX Turkey. Meanwhile, Telefe broadcasts the series for Argentina and the first season is about to end. You can access each episode through the medium’s website.

Who are the protagonists of Doctor Milagro?

The main protagonist of the famous series is Ali Vefa, who is portrayed by Taner Ölmez. He is followed by Ferman Eryiğit, represented by Onur Tuna; Adil Erinc, played by Reha Özca; Nazli Gülengül as Sinem Ünsal and Beliz Boysal, played by Nazli Gülengül.

Why is Doctor Milagro a very successful soap opera?

Doctor Milagro retains the characteristics of other successful Turkish productions. It shows a plot with a certain degree of drama, romance and tells the story of a protagonist who must overcome a series of difficulties. These attributes make the production attractive.