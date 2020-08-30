Men who become ill with a severe form of coronavirus die from the consequences of this disease one and a half times more often than women. About this on the air on the TV channel “Russia 1” said the infectious disease doctor, head of the Department of Virology of the Russian Medical Academy of Continuing Professional Education Elena Malinnikova.

According to her, this may be due to the work of testosterone, which “is a kind of conductor for the penetration of the virus into the cell.” The doctor noted that such statistics on deaths are observed all over the world.

Areg Totolyan, director of the St. Petersburg Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences, associates vulnerability to coronavirus with the number of receptors through which the virus enters the human epithelial cell. He explained that the number of such receptors increases with age. In addition, smokers have high receptor levels.

Recall that back in April, Chinese doctors found out that men are much more likely to end up in intensive care and are twice as likely to die from COVID-19. Scientists believe that male lung cells contain significantly more ACE2 receptor molecules, which the virus uses to infect.