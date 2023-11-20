Doctor massacred by gunfire in Calabria: from the crime hypothesis to the illicit proposal at work, all the investigative leads

Two rifle shots in rapid succession, which hit Francesca Romeo in the face and throat. Thus the doctor at the Santa Cristina medical center died in a few moments in Aspromonte, in the province of Reggio Calabria. On Saturday morning the 67-year-old woman had just finished the night shift and with her husband, who was one year younger, she was returning home to Seminara, a town in the Gioia Tauro plain. The shooter, one or perhaps two people, waited for the victim’s car to negotiate a sharp bend on the provincial road to Taurianova to come out and fire. The woman was killed while her husband, Antonio Napoli, also a psychiatrist in Palmi, was grazed in the left arm.



READ ALSO: Doctor killed in an ambush: shots fired at the car at the end of the shift

An ambush with typically mafia methods, yet the hypothesis of organized crime seems to be in the background. There is a rumor circulating in the village regarding the couple’s agricultural land which, it is said, would be tempting to the clans. For the rest, the two doctors and their families had no type of connection with criminal circles. The only certainty is that the action was studied down to the smallest detail: whoever killed knew the car and knew that the couple was returning home after the end of her night shift. He waited for the car to arrive at the edge of the road on the passenger side and took advantage of the fact that at that point the cars negotiate the bend at reduced speed. The ambush occurred in a spot not covered by cameras.

In any case, in the next few hours the doctor Antonio Napoli, husband of the doctor, could be heard from by the Palmi Prosecutor’s Office and by the investigators of the flying squad.. Coordinated by the Palmi prosecutor, Emanuele Crescenti, by the deputy Santo Melidona and by the prosecutor Elio Romano, at the moment the men of the flying squad are not ruling out any leads. There is also a line of investigation that aims to clarify whether the victim’s professional activity could in some way be linked to the crime. Even if there is no corroborating evidence, in fact, it cannot be ruled out that Dr. Romeo, in the last few days, received an illicit proposal from someone in the context of her work and refused. The hypotheses are all still standing and the feeling is that the next few hours will be able to clarify the direction that the investigations will take.

Subscribe to the newsletter

