The main method of allergy treatment is the complete elimination of the allergen from the patient’s external environment. If this is not possible, there are other ways to get rid of the disease. They were listed by allergist Vladimir Bolibok in an interview with RT.

He noted that it is best to leave for a while in a different climatic zone in case of seasonal allergy to flowering. “You can go either to the north, to the tundra, or to the south: we usually recommend the South coast of Crimea or the coast of the North Caucasus,” Bolibok specified, adding.

According to the doctor, if you do not contact the irritant for a long time, the allergy will go away by itself. This method works not only with blooms, but also with animal or food allergies.

Allergen-specific immunotherapy is another treatment option, but this method may not work for all patients. “We, allergists, are vaccinating with special allergy vaccines in order to create immunity in an allergic patient against those allergens that irritate him,” he explained, adding that at the moment vaccines exist mainly for respiratory allergens.

If all of the above methods do not help, Bolibok pointed out the existence of an extensive list of drugs that can bring the allergy sufferer into permanent remission.

Earlier, Rospotrebnadzor made recommendations during the period of seasonal allergies. According to experts, in order to minimize contact with pollen, you need to wet clean every day, keep windows closed and take a shower after returning home.