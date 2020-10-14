Despite the novelty of the coronavirus, many people have an innate immunity to it. Famous Ukrainian pediatrician Dmitry Komarovsky said this in an interview with Dmitry Gordon.

At the same time, the physician stressed that this is only an assumption.

“A fairly large number of people seem to have an innate immunity to the coronavirus. They just don’t get sick, that’s all. That is, not everyone will get sick, because someone cannot get it by definition. He has such an immune system that the coronavirus cannot defeat it. And there are many such people “, – said Komarovsky.

He also noted that the concept of herd immunity in the coronavirus issue does not work, since “Now we do not really understand where we are in terms of herd immunity.”

The doctor explained that a significant number of people will not get sick, or they will get sick very easily or asymptomatically, so sooner or later the world will come to the fact that the mortality or lethality from the coronavirus will be at the flu level.

We will remind, earlier in an interview with “FACTS” academician Sergey Komisarenko stated that the ability of the coronavirus to infect people has increased.

Photo by tma. uz /

126

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter