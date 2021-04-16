Doctor and TV presenter Yevgeny Komarovsky commented on the spectator’s complaint that her parents refused to install a hygrometer and a thermometer in the apartment for a long time. Komarovsky said that he understands the girl’s discontent, and also named the main conditions for the reproduction of people. The video is available on his Youtube-channel.

“I strongly recommend you in every possible way. Start multiplying only when one of two conditions is fulfilled: either complete understanding with future grandparents, or a separate area where you yourself will determine what kind of air your child breathes, ”said the TV presenter.

Komarovsky has repeatedly spoken about the importance of various sensors for monitoring air temperature and humidity. In addition, the doctor recommended installing special devices to determine the level of carbon monoxide. According to Komarovsky, more and more people are heating their homes with wood, so they have a high chance of gas poisoning.