Doctor and TV presenter Yevgeny Komarovsky gave advice on vaccination for those who have had coronavirus in his Instagram-account.

“Today, the position of almost all medical communities and everyone who actually vaccinates is clear and uniform: even those who have been ill should be vaccinated against coronavirus,” the expert noted.

According to Komarovsky, after vaccination, the level of immune protection and the number of antibodies are higher than after an illness.

Earlier Komarovsky called a way to reduce the risk of contracting coronavirus. According to him, it is possible to “track” the increase in the risk of infection in closed rooms using instruments that measure the concentration of carbon dioxide.