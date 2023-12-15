The preliminary hearing judge decided on the sentence for Benedetto Bifronte, the man who killed the doctor Giorgio Falcetto with an ax

The man who attacked the doctor has been sentenced Giorgio Falcettobreaking his life forever with an axe, outside the San Donato Polyclinic in Milan.

Two-faced Benedict he will have to serve 16 years in prison. The Gup, after the abbreviated trial, charged the accused with the voluntary crime but ruled out premeditation and mental infirmity. A consultation arranged by the Prosecutor's Office, defined the 62-year-old capable of understanding and wantingdespite some mental problems emerging.

Giorgio Falcetto's crime and the motive

On 13 December last year, Bifronte went to the emergency room of the San Donato hospital after experiencing some chest pains. However, at the sight of the long queue to be examined, she had decided to give it up.

Having gone out to the car park and after seeing Giorgio Falcetto, the man took aaccept that he had in the car and brutally attacked the doctor, until he was on the verge of dying.

After his arrest, he explained to the investigators that he had it recognized, two years earlier he had visited him and given him two infusions. Drip, which according to him, they had caused unbearable health problemssuch as frequent nausea and headaches.

I saw the doctor walking past my vehicle, at which point I turned to him and told him I was sick. He responded with an insult. I reversed to leave but hit a car behind mine. The doctor told me that that car was his. I was calm, but he was agitated. Seeing the words he said to me, I thought about everything he had done to me and I lost my mind.

After the crime, Bifronte threw the ax into a manhole and ran away, but shortly afterwards he was tracked down by the police. Several witnesses at the scene described what happened. The man was sentenced to 16 years in prison by the Gup.