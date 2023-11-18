Medical doctor killed in an ambush: shots fired at the car at the end of the shift

Francesca Romeodoctor in service at the medical guard of Santa Cristina d’Aspromonte (Reggio Calabria) was killed in gunshots while she was in the car with her husband, who was injured. The 67-year-old woman was returning home in machine at the end of the duty shift when, along the road leading to Taurianova, she was hit by gunshots fired by some people. At the moment, they report toAdnkronos investigative sources, no hypotheses can yet be made about the motive for the crime and the dynamics of the ambush are still being examined. The police are investigating the case.

Doctor killed in an ambush. Rings (Doctors’ Orders): “Shocked, guarantee safety. Appropriate conditions are needed for the practice of the profession”

“We are shocked by the news of the brutal ambush of Santa Cristina in Aspromonte, in Reggio Calabria, where a colleague lost her life while her husband, also a doctor, was injured. We are close to the family, to the colleagues, to the president of the Order of Reggio Calabria, Pasquale Veneziano”. Thus the president of Fnomceo, the National Federation of Medical Orders, Filippo Anelli, comments on the murder of the medical guard Francesca Romeo, killed by gunfire while she was returning after her shift, accompanied by her husband, also a doctor, by car.

“We are confident in the work of the police forces – he adds – to clarify the motive. The fact remains that another female doctor was killed while she was returning from work. We ask for protection, we ask for security. We cannot think of stemming the abandonment of the Service national health system, especially in tormented lands like Calabria, if we do not guarantee appropriate conditions for the exercise of the profession”.

Doctor killed in an ambush: shots fired at the car at the end of the shift. Occhiuto: “Let’s rebel against criminals”

”During a barbaric ambush, Francesca Romeo, a doctor on duty at the medical guard of Santa Cristina d’Aspromonte, in the province of Reggio Calabria, was killed and her husband, also a doctor, was injured. A terrible, atrocious, absurd story. The investigators and the police will have to understand the reasons for this ferocious attack, and hopefully bring the criminals who carried it out to justice.” Roberto Occhiuto, president of the Calabria Region, in a note. “Calabria – he adds – is an extraordinary land, inhabited by good people, and rebels against criminals and those who use violence to spread terror and death. The Regional Council expresses sincere condolences to the victim’s family, to the Provincial Health Authority of Reggio Calabria and to the Medical Association”.

