Victim of a scam on a dating app, a 40-year-old doctor was kidnapped and had his car and bank details stolen in the city of São Paulo on Friday night, the 18th. He had made an appointment through the app in Pirituba, in the north zone from the capital, but was surprised by two armed men on the spot and was held in false imprisonment until the following morning.

The doctor works at the Hospital das Clínicas in São Paulo. Upon approaching him, the suspects stole his vehicle, a Renault Kwid, and took it to a house in a community on Estrada do Mestre, Sítio Botuquara, in the north zone. The victim was tied up and forced to report card passwords and perform facial recognition biometrics to take out bank loans in her name.

According to the São Paulo State Security Secretariat (SSP), the man managed to escape on Saturday morning, the 19th, when the robbers fled.

It was found by a team from the Municipal Civil Guard (GCM) of the city of São Paulo, during preventive patrols in an environmental protection area in the Taipas region.

Even without injuries, the victim was taken to the emergency room in Taipas by the guards, who later reported the incident to the 72nd Police District, in Vila Penteado, in the north zone, said the Urban Security Secretariat of the City of São Paulo.

The case was registered as vehicle theft and extortion and is being investigated by the Civil Police. In a note, the state secretariat said that the police “work on identifying the perpetrators and locating the vehicle”.