A doctor and his practice team in Schwerin are said to have treated patients despite corona symptoms. Now the public prosecutor’s office is investigating the doctor.

Schwerin – A doctor in Schwerin and his employees exposed over 200 patients to an increased risk of being infected with Covid-19, since treatment was probably carried out without a mask and despite corona symptoms. Therefore, since Wednesday (May 5), the public prosecutor’s office has been investigating the initial suspicion of a criminal violation of the Infection Protection Act, as explained in a press release. The background is evidence that neither the doctor nor the medical staff have repeatedly worn mouth and nose protection in practice. The basis of the investigations are information from the Schwerin health department.

After worrying about 200 patients – initially 126 test results negative

Concerned about a superspreader event in the practice, the Schwerin health department had already quarantined 237 people as a precaution last Friday evening and asked for help in establishing contacts in a public message. Cases of infection had previously occurred in the practice. First the NDR reported.

166 of the people affected have now appeared for a corona test. This was negative in 126 cases. Some test results should arrive in the coming days. These numbers provide cautious relief. However, no telephone contact has been made with 34 patients so far. You should be written to. Accompanying persons who had entered the practice during the period in question were also informed.

There had also been criticism of the city’s public appeals. Mayor Rico Badenschier (SPD) justified the administration’s approach. The practice was asked to provide the contact details of the affected patient after an infection incident and indications that there had been violations of the hygiene rules, the NDR quotes him. The owner refused to do so, whereupon public calls were made. It was “in imminent danger”.

Corona in Germany: Doctor speaks about lawyer – he does not want to have known about violations of the mask requirement

Three employees in the practice tested positive for the corona virus. The owner only became active when he was threatened with fines, according to Badenschier, according to NDR. The doctor’s lawyer, who is now being investigated, told the broadcaster that his client had not been in the practice during the period in question because of the risk of infection because he had followed his quarantine instructions. Another doctor took his place.

In addition, the doctor explains through his legal representative that he has not been able to release the data of those affected in the meantime because he and his team were in quarantine. He has no knowledge of any violations of the mask requirement or symptoms of illness on the part of his employees. (mam)