Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/19/2023 – 7:22 pm

Doctor Thalitta da Cruz Fernandes, 28, was found dead on the afternoon of Friday, the 18th, inside a suitcase, in the apartment where she lived in the Vila Imperial neighborhood, in São José do Rio Preto, in the interior of São Paulo. The body was discovered by a friend who went to the property and called the police. The doctor’s boyfriend is the prime suspect.

Thalitta is from Guaratinguetá and moved to Rio Preto in 2016 to study medicine at the Faculty of Medicine of Rio Preto (Famerp), where she graduated in 2021. The doctor would have turned 29 on October 21. According to the police, Thalita’s mother, who lives in Guaratinguetá, was surprised by her daughter’s silence and asked a friend to go to the building where she lived.

According to the incident report, the doctor’s apartment, on the third floor, was locked. The friend triggered the police with the help of a doorman. The body was found naked inside a suitcase, in the laundry room of the apartment. Still according to the police, the 26-year-old boyfriend, who had been with Thalita for three years, was the last to enter the apartment. The police are trying to find him.

Thalitta’s body underwent expertise at the Legal Medical Institute (IML) in Rio Preto. The victim had stab wounds to his face and body. CCTV footage of the building was sent to police.

In a note, Famerp mourned the student’s death: “With regret, the Famerp board deeply regrets the tragic passing of the student from class 49, Thalita Fernandes. Her premature departure saddens us. Our condolences to family, friends and colleagues at this time of sadness and dismay.”

The town hall of Bady Bassit, the neighboring town where Thalitta worked, also mourned the death of the doctor on social media: “It is with immense regret that the City Hall receives the regrettable news of the death of the doctor Thalitta da Cruz Fernandes, on duty at the UBS in our city . Respected by all and admired for her professionalism, friendship, integrity and mastery in caring for the population, dr. Thalitta leaves an undeniable and fundamentally relevant legacy for the health of the municipality”.